Croatia’s producer prices rose for the first time in four months in November, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) show.

Fruit and vegetable prices at a local market in Croatia. Photo by Tupungato/Shutterstock.com

The total producer price index edged up 0.1% year-on-year in November, after a 0.5% increase in October. The increase was the first since July, when prices rose 0.3%.

Prices for domestic markets rose 0.3% annually in November and foreign markets remained unchanged.

On a monthly basis, producer prices edged down 0.1% in November, after a 0.3% increase in the prior month, the Zagreb-based Crostat said on December 6.

 

 

