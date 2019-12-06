remember me
Croatia’s producer prices rose for the first time in four months in November, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) show.
Fruit and vegetable prices at a local market in Croatia. Photo by Tupungato/Shutterstock.com
The total producer price index edged up 0.1% year-on-year in November, after a 0.5% increase in October. The increase was the first since July, when prices rose 0.3%.
Prices for domestic markets rose 0.3% annually in November and foreign markets remained unchanged.
On a monthly basis, producer prices edged down 0.1% in November, after a 0.3% increase in the prior month, the Zagreb-based Crostat said on December 6.
