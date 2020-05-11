Croatia producer prices post biggest slump since 2016

BBJ

Croatia’s industrial producer prices fell by 5.9% year-on-year in April, after declining by an annual 2.7% in March, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) says.

Photo by Aleksandar Mijatovic / Shutterstock.com

The strongest decrease in producer prices since May of 2016 was put down to: lower prices for energy (-25.9%); intermediate goods (-0.8%); and durable consumer goods (-0.8%). In contrast, prices of non-durable consumer goods increased (1.6%).

On a monthly basis, producer prices went down 2.5%, following a 2.7% decline in the previous month. Industrial producer prices on the domestic market decreased by 4.2% year-on-year, while dropping 2.4% month-on-month in April.

On the non-domestic market, the producer price index lost 7.9% on the year in April and 2.6% in monthly terms, Crostat said on May 7.