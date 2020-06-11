Croatia producer prices fall further in May

BBJ

Croatia’s producer prices declined for the third straight month in May, the latest figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) show. The producer price index (PPI) fell 6.6% year-on-year in May, following a 5.9% decrease in April.

An elderly woman selling vegetables at a street market in Rijeka, Croatia. Photo by Happy window / Shutterstock.com

Prices in domestic market decreased 4.7% annually in May and that in foreign market were down 8.8%. On a month-on-month basis, producer prices declined 0.8% in May following 2.5% fall in the previous month.

Separate data from the Zagreb-based agency showed that the trade deficit decreased to EUR 795.29 million in March from EUR 940.75 mln in the same month last year. In February, the trade deficit was EUR 833.51 mln, Crostat said on June 9.