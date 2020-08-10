Croatia producer prices fall further in July

Croatiaʼs producer prices declined for the fifth straight month in July, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) showed last week.

Photo by g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

The producer price index (PPI) fell 4% year-on-year in July, following a 4.2% decrease in June.

Prices in the domestic market decreased by 2.7% annually in June and those in the foreign market fell 5.5%.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.7% in June, after a 1.2% increase in the previous month.

Prices rose for the second straight month in a row.