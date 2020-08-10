Croatia producer prices fall further in July

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Croatiaʼs producer prices declined for the fifth straight month in July, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) showed last week.
The producer price index (PPI) fell 4% year-on-year in July, following a 4.2% decrease in June.
Prices in the domestic market decreased by 2.7% annually in June and those in the foreign market fell 5.5%.
On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.7% in June, after a 1.2% increase in the previous month.
Prices rose for the second straight month in a row.
scroll for moreall times CET
KCG Partners Law Firm
LeitnerLeitner
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben