Croatia producer prices fall further in July

 Monday, August 10, 2020, 10:30

Croatiaʼs producer prices declined for the fifth straight month in July, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) showed last week. 

The producer price index (PPI) fell 4% year-on-year in July, following a 4.2% decrease in June.

Prices in the domestic market decreased by 2.7% annually in June and those in the foreign market fell 5.5%.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.7% in June, after a 1.2% increase in the previous month.

Prices rose for the second straight month in a row.

 

 

