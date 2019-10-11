Croatia producer prices fall for second month in September

remember me
Croatia’s producer prices fell for the second month in a row in September, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) shows.
The producer price index (PPI) declined 0.4% year-on-year in September, following a 0.3% fall in August. In July, inflation was 0.3%.
Prices for the domestic market fell 0.3 annually in September and those for foreign market decreased 0.7%. On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.2% in September, reversing a 0.4% fall in the preceding month, the Crostat data, released on Wednesday, shows.
