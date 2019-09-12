Croatia producer prices fall for first time since fall 2016

remember me
Producer prices in Croatia decreased 0.3% year-on-year in August, after a 0.3% rise in the previous month, according to the latest figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat).
It marked the first fall in producer prices in Croatia since November 2016. Energy costs fell 3.3% annually in August. Meantime prices rose for capital by 0.3%, intermediate by 0.5% and for non-durable consumer goods by 0.9%.
On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.6% in August, after increasing 0.4% in July.
