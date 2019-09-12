Croatia producer prices drop for first time since fall 2016

Producer prices in Croatia decreased 0.3% year-on-year in August, after a 0.3% rise in the previous month, according to the latest figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat).
This marked the first fall in producer prices in Croatia since November 2016. Energy costs fell 3.3% annually in August.
Meanwhile, prices rose for capital goods by 0.3%, for intermediate goods by 0.5%, and for non-durable consumer goods by 0.9%.
On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.6% in August, after increasing 0.4% in July.