Croatia producer prices drop for first time since fall 2016

BBJ

Producer prices in Croatia decreased 0.3% year-on-year in August, after a 0.3% rise in the previous month, according to the latest figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat).

Walnuts for sale at a Zagreb market this July (photo: jean-francois me/Shutterstock.com)

This marked the first fall in producer prices in Croatia since November 2016. Energy costs fell 3.3% annually in August.

Meanwhile, prices rose for capital goods by 0.3%, for intermediate goods by 0.5%, and for non-durable consumer goods by 0.9%.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.6% in August, after increasing 0.4% in July.