Croatia producer prices continue to fall in November

Regional Today

Croatiaʼs producer prices continued to decline in November, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index (PPI) fell 3.6% year-on-year in November, following a 4% decrease in October.

Prices fell for the ninth month in a row. Prices in the domestic market decreased 2.3% annually in November and those in the foreign market fell 5.3%.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.3% in November, following a 0.9% increase in the previous month. Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade deficit narrowed to EUR 6.518 billion in September from EUR 8.065 billion in the same month last year.