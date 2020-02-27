Croatia producer price inflation rises in January

BBJ

Croatia’s producer prices rose in January, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) show. The total producer price index increased 1.3% year-on-year in January, following a 1.0% increase in December.

Photo by Bartolomiej Pietrzyk/Shutterstock.com

The latest inflation was the highest since May last year, when prices rose 1.5%. Prices for domestic markets grew 1.8% annually in November and foreign markets rose 0.6%.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.6% in January, after a 0.2% fall in the prior month, Crostat said on February 25.