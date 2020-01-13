Croatia’s industrial producer prices rose 1% year-on-year in December, after edging up 0.1% in November, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) said.

On a monthly basis, producer prices edged down 0.2%, after declining 0.1% in November. Industrial producer prices on the domestic market increased by 1.4% year-on-year and remained unchanged month-on-month in December.

On the non-domestic market, the producer price index (PPI) added 0.6% on the year in December and dropped 0.5% on month, Crostat said on January 9.