remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Croatia’s industrial producer prices rose 1% year-on-year in December, after edging up 0.1% in November, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) said.
On a monthly basis, producer prices edged down 0.2%, after declining 0.1% in November. Industrial producer prices on the domestic market increased by 1.4% year-on-year and remained unchanged month-on-month in December.
On the non-domestic market, the producer price index (PPI) added 0.6% on the year in December and dropped 0.5% on month, Crostat said on January 9.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Hays Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben