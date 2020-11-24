Croatia jobless rate up in October, monthly wage rises in September

Croatiaʼs registered unemployment rate edged up to 9.1% in October, from 8.8% in September, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) said.

In October, there were 154,168 unemployed people in Croatia, up 4.6% month-on-month and 26.8% year-on-year, the statistical office said in a statement.

There were 1,533,891 employed people in October. Croatiaʼs average net monthly wage grew by a real 3.4% on the year in September, after rising by 3.1% in August, the Zagreb-based agency said in a separate statement.

On month, the average net monthly wage fell by 0.4% to HRK 6,747 (EUR 892) in September, after adding 0.1% in the previous month. The highest average net monthly wage in September, of HRK 10,175 (EUR 1,346) was paid out in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products.