Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Croatia jobless rate steady in August

 BBJ
 Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 14:30

Croatia’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in August after easing in the previous two months, preliminary figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) show.

Photo by Janusz Pienkowski / Shutterstock.com

The total registered unemployment rate was 9%, unchanged from July. The rate had peaked at 9.5% in May. In the same month of 2019, the jobless rate was 6.7%.

The number of unemployed was 151,368 persons versus 151,433 in July. Employment totaled 1.53 million, broadly the same as in July. The figure decreased by 4% from the same month last year.

In a separate statement, the Zagreb-based statistics agency said that Croatia’s average net monthly wage grew by a real 3.2% on the year in July, after rising by 3.1% in June.

On month, the average net monthly wage fell 0.3% to HRK 6,722 (EUR 890) in July, after adding 1.7% in the previous month. The highest average net monthly wage in July, of HRK 10,343, was paid out in the air transport sector, Crostat said on September 18.

 

 

  • Promotion

    From Loom Manufacturing to a World Automotive Brand

    3D printers, LED bulbs, the internet, computers, space flight, microwave ovens, mobile phones, television: These are just a few of the life changing technical innovations of the last 100 years still shaping our daily routine. It is often difficult to keep up with the dynamically changing everyday life, and as a company it is especially challenging to stay up-to-date, winning customers with relevant, valuable products that serve current needs at all times. Experience, as well as results, show that 100-year-old Suzuki accomplishes this challenge successfully.

     

Related articles