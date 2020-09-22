Croatia jobless rate steady in August

BBJ

Croatia’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in August after easing in the previous two months, preliminary figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) show.

Photo by Janusz Pienkowski / Shutterstock.com

The total registered unemployment rate was 9%, unchanged from July. The rate had peaked at 9.5% in May. In the same month of 2019, the jobless rate was 6.7%.

The number of unemployed was 151,368 persons versus 151,433 in July. Employment totaled 1.53 million, broadly the same as in July. The figure decreased by 4% from the same month last year.

In a separate statement, the Zagreb-based statistics agency said that Croatia’s average net monthly wage grew by a real 3.2% on the year in July, after rising by 3.1% in June.

On month, the average net monthly wage fell 0.3% to HRK 6,722 (EUR 890) in July, after adding 1.7% in the previous month. The highest average net monthly wage in July, of HRK 10,343, was paid out in the air transport sector, Crostat said on September 18.