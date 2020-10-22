Croatia jobless rate falls in September

Croatiaʼs unemployment rate fell in September from the previous month, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) showed on Tuesday.

Photo by Fizkes / Shutterstock.com

The registered unemployment rate decreased to 8.8% in September from 9.0% in August. The number of unemployed persons decreased 2.6% to 147,434 in September from 151,368 in the previous month.

At the same time, employment fell moderately to 1.528 million persons in September from 1.534 million in the preceding month, data showed. In a separate statement, the Zagreb-based statistics agency said that the average net monthly wage in Croatia grew by a real 3.1% year-on-year in August, after rising by 3.2% in July.

On month, the average net monthly wage added 0.1% to HRK 6,723 (EUR 886) in August, after losing 0.3% in the previous month. The highest average net monthly wage in August, of HRK 10,006, was paid out in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products.