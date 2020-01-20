Croatia’s unemployment rate declined to 7.9% in December 2019 from 9.6% in the corresponding month of the previous year, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) show.

Photo by Dziewul/Shutterstock.com

The number of unemployed persons fell to 131,753 from 148,919 a year earlier. In November the jobless rate was lower at 7.7%. There were 1,540,084 employed people in Croatia in December.

In a separate report the Zagreb-based statistics agency said that average net monthly wage grew by a real 3.6% year-on-year in November, after it increased by 2.8% in October.

On a monthly comparison basis, the average net monthly wage rose by a real 0.7% to HRK 6,536 (EUR 878.8) in November, after adding 0.8% in the previous month.

According to Crostat, the highest average net monthly wage in November, of HRK 11,326 (EUR 1,523), was paid out in the air transport sector.