Croatia jobless rate eases further in July

Croatia’s unemployment rate dropped for a second straight month in July to a four-month low, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) showed on Thursday.

Graphic by xtock / Shutterstock.com

The registered unemployment rate decreased to 9% from 9.1% in June. The rate was the lowest since March, when it was 8.6%. In July 2019, the jobless rate was 6.7%.

The number of unemployed, however, increased to 151,433 persons from 150,651 persons in June.

Employment rose to 1.53 million persons from 1.51 million in the previous month. Croatia’s average net monthly wage grew by a real 3.1% on the year in June, after rising by 1.1% in May.

On a monthly basis, the average net monthly wage added 1.7% to HRK 6,774 (EUR 900) in June, after edging up by 0.4% in the previous month.

The highest average net monthly wage in June, of HRK 13,684, was paid out in the sector of crude oil and natural gas extraction, according to the Zagreb-based office.