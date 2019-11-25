Croatia jobless rate drops to 7.2% in October

BBJ

Croatia’s unemployment rate decreased to 7.2% on October from 9.1% in the corresponding month of the previous year, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) shows.

The number of unemployed persons fell to 121,600 from 141,670 a year earlier. In September, the jobless rate was 6.7% lower. According to the latest data, there were 1,556,925 employed people in Croatia in October.

Croatia’s average net monthly wage grew by a real 2.8% year-on-year in September, after increasing by 2% in August, the Zagreb-based statistics bureau said in a separate report.

On a month, the average net monthly wage dropped by a real 1.1% to HRK 6,418 (EUR 862.8) in September, after edging up by 0.6% in August.

In September, the highest average net monthly wage of HRK 11,448 (EUR 1,539) was paid in the air transport sector, Crostat said on November 21.