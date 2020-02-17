Your cart

Croatia’s registered unemployment rate rose to 8.4% in January, from 7.9% at the end of December, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) says. In the same month last year the jobless rate was 11.9%. 

Photo by Shutterstock.com

The number of unemployed persons fell to 139,924 from 158,834 a year earlier. There were 1,518,961 employed people in Croatia in January.

In a separate statement, the Zagreb-based bureau said that Croatia’s average net monthly wage grew by a real 3.3% on the year in 2019. The average net monthly wage was HRK 6,457, a real 2.6% higher than a year earlier.

In December alone, the average net monthly wage rose by a real 0.5% month-on-month to HRK 6,559 (EUR 881), after adding 0.7% in the previous month. The highest average net monthly wage in December, of HRK 11,793, was paid out in the air transport sector, Crostat said on February 19.

 

 

