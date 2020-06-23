Croatia jobless rate climbs in May

BBJ

Croatia’s registered unemployment rate edged up to 9.5% in May, from 9.4% at the end of April, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) says. The number of unemployed persons climbed by 41,300 from a year earlier to 157,800. The number of employed people was 1,506,962.

Graphic by xtock / Shutterstock.com

In a separate statement, the Zagreb-based statistics agency said that Croatia’s average net monthly wage grew by a real 0.4% on the year in April, after rising by 0.8% in March.

On a monthly comparison basis, the average net monthly wage fell by a real 1.2% to HRK 6,622 (EUR 875) in April, after losing 1.3% in the previous month.

The highest average net monthly wage of HRK 11,822, was paid out in the sector of financial services, Crostat said on June 19.