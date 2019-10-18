Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Croatia inflation steady in September

 BBJ
 Friday, October 18, 2019, 10:11

Croatia’s consumer price inflation remained stable in September, after slowing in the previous month, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) showed on Wednesday. 

The consumer price index rose 0.8% year-on-year in September, the same rate as seen in August. In July, inflation was 1.1%.

Prices of clothing and footwear grew by 3.5% annually in September and those of housing, water, electricity, gas other fuels, and restaurants and hotels rose by 3.2% and 2.6%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.8% in September, after a 0.3% fall in the previous month,  Crostat said.

 

 

Related articles