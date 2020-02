Croatia inflation rate accelerates in January

BBJ

Croatia’s consumer price inflation accelerated to 2% year-on-year in January, from 1.4% in December, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) says.

Prices rose faster mainly for food and non-alcoholic beverages (3.4% vs 2.1% in December), transport (4.9% vs 2.9%) and miscellaneous goods and services (1.4% vs 1.1%). In contrast, inflation slowed for housing and utilities (1.6% vs 2%).

On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.3%, amid a 12.8% drop in cost of clothing and footwear due to seasonal discounts, Crostat said on February 20.