Croatia inflation falls in March

 BBJ
 Monday, April 20, 2020, 12:31

Croatia’s consumer price inflation eased to the lowest in five months in March, latest figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) show. 

The consumer price index rose 0.6% year-on-year in March, after a 1.5% increase in February. A lower rate of inflation was last seen in October.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices grew 3.2% annually in March. Prices for restaurants and hotels gained 2.8% and those of health and communication rose by 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2% in March, after a 0.3 fall in the prior month, Crostat said on April 16.

 

 

