Croatia inflation falls in March

BBJ

Croatia’s consumer price inflation eased to the lowest in five months in March, latest figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) show.

Photo by Linns/Shutterstock.com

The consumer price index rose 0.6% year-on-year in March, after a 1.5% increase in February. A lower rate of inflation was last seen in October.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices grew 3.2% annually in March. Prices for restaurants and hotels gained 2.8% and those of health and communication rose by 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2% in March, after a 0.3 fall in the prior month, Crostat said on April 16.