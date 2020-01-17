Croatia’s consumer price inflation doubled in December to hit its highest level in 14 months in December, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) show.

Photo by Svarun/Shutterstock.com

The consumer price index (CPI) increased 1.4% year-on-year in December, following a 0.7% rise in November.

Prices for transportation, and restaurants and hotels grew the most by 2.9%, each in December. Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices rose by 2.1%. Prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance increased by 2.0% and 1.6%, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1% in December, same as seen in the preceding month, Crostat said in a statement on January 16.