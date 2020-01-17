Croatia’s consumer price inflation doubled in December to hit its highest level in 14 months in December, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) show.
The consumer price index (CPI) increased 1.4% year-on-year in December, following a 0.7% rise in November.
Prices for transportation, and restaurants and hotels grew the most by 2.9%, each in December. Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices rose by 2.1%. Prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance increased by 2.0% and 1.6%, respectively.
On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1% in December, same as seen in the preceding month, Crostat said in a statement on January 16.