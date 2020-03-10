Croatia industrial output shrinks in January

BBJ

Croatia’s industrial production plunged 5.5% from a year earlier in January, following a 2.2% fall in the previous month, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) says in a statement Friday.

Photo by Kzenon/Shutterstock.com

Output shrank for energy (-8% vs -2.6% in December); consumer non-durable goods (-7.6% vs -6.2%); capital goods (-4.5% vs -0.1%) and intermediate goods (-2.5% vs -2.9%). In addition, production slowed for consumers.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, industrial production increased by 0.6% after decreasing 1.5% in the preceding month, Crostat said on Friday (March 6).