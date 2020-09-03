Croatia industrial output falls for 9th month

BBJ

Industrial production in Croatia decreased 1.6% year-on-year in July, following a 1.8% fall in the previous month, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) shows.

Photo by Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com

It was the ninth consecutive month of falls in industrial activity, as output continued to decline for both manufacturing (-3.2% vs -2.5% in June) and mining and quarrying (-6.6% vs -4.2%).

Meantime, production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose further (8% vs 3.4%).

On a monthly basis, industrial production climbed 5.6%, after a 7.4% rise in June, Crostat said on September 1.