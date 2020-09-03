Croatia industrial output falls for 9th month

Industrial production in Croatia decreased 1.6% year-on-year in July, following a 1.8% fall in the previous month, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) shows.
It was the ninth consecutive month of falls in industrial activity, as output continued to decline for both manufacturing (-3.2% vs -2.5% in June) and mining and quarrying (-6.6% vs -4.2%).
Meantime, production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose further (8% vs 3.4%).
On a monthly basis, industrial production climbed 5.6%, after a 7.4% rise in June, Crostat said on September 1.