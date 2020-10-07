Croatia gross foreign debt up in June

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Croatiaʼs gross foreign debt rose 2.8% month-on-month in June, reaching EUR 41.25 billion, the countryʼs central bank said citing preliminary figures.
The end-June figure was lower than the gross foreign debt of EUR 44.9 billion recorded a year earlier.
The general government debt rose 4.9% m/m in June, reaching HRK 329.6 billion (EUR 43.56 million), according to the central bank.
scroll for moreall times CET
KCG Partners Law Firm
LeitnerLeitner
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben