Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Croatia gross foreign debt up in June

 Regional Today
 Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 16:30

Croatiaʼs gross foreign debt rose 2.8% month-on-month in June, reaching EUR 41.25 billion, the countryʼs central bank said citing preliminary figures.

Shutterstock.com

The end-June figure was lower than the gross foreign debt of EUR 44.9 billion recorded a year earlier.

The general government debt rose 4.9% m/m in June, reaching HRK 329.6 billion (EUR 43.56 million), according to the central bank.

 

 

Related articles