Croatia GDP growth slows in Q4

BBJ

Croatia’s gross domestic product (GDP grew 2.5% year-on-year in the last quarter of 2019, easing from a 2.9% expansion in the previous period, the Zagreb-based Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) says.

Gross fixed capital formation added 4% annually in the fourth quarter, while net trade contributed negatively to growth, with export rising 5.6% (vs 5.1% in Q3) and imports increasing 0.1% (vs 4.3% in Q3).

In the meantime, both household (4% vs 3.1%) and government spending (3.5% vs 2.9%) advanced faster. On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the GDP expanded 0.32%, following a 0.8% growth in the previous quarter. For the whole 2019, the GDP advanced 2.9%, Crostat said on February 28.