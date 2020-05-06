Croatia enters second phase of COVID-19 restriction relaxation

BBJ

Croatia entered the second phase of easing nationwide COVID-19 restrictions on Monday (May 4); surgery programs, as well as diagnostic and treatment procedures that have been delayed from mid-March have restarted, Total Croatia reports.

Image by alexandersr / Shutterstock.com

The country’s health minister announced that the waiting lists will be updated and all patients will be notified about new appointments. Private health institutions are also allowed to reopen.

Businesses with closer social contact, such as hairdressers and beauty salons, are also opening up, but they will have to follow epidemiological measures and suggestions.

These businesses will have to take extra care of sanitary conditions, while people will have to register themselves before taking service to help epidemiologists’ find their contacts in case of a possible infection.

The third phase of COVID-19 relaxation begins next Monday (May 11), when day-cares and lower-grade primary school classes will open. But only parents who cannot find a way to take care of their children will be allowed to send them to schools. Shopping malls and some bars and restaurants will also be allowed to open from May 11, Total Croatia said.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, at noon yesterday (Tuesday), a total of 2,101 people had been infected by the coronavirus in Croatia since February 25, with 80 deaths.