Croatia eases lockdown, starts public transport

BBJ

Some public transport resumed in Croatiaʼs capital Zagreb on Monday as authorities launched a phased easing of measures against the new coronavirus, U.S.-based news website AccessWdun.com reports.

Image is illustrative only. Photo by Andrii Medvednikov / Shutterstock.com

The loosening of some rules designed to curb the outbreak has been accompanied by a demand for strict respect of social distancing measures and the use of protective gear and disinfectants. Up to Monday, use of public transport had been restricted.

Zagreb’s tram lines are still not running, however, while buses do not enter the old center, which was damaged in a 5.3 magnitude earthquake on March 22 which killed one person, injured another 27 and caused an estimated USD 6 billion in damage.

People using Zagreb buses can enter only via the front door and must sit away from each other.

Croatia also allowed some business and shops to open on Monday, and restored some boat services for the islands along the Adriatic Sea coast.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Croatia had reported 2,047 Covid-19 infections and 63 deaths, as of yesterday (Tuesday, April 28) evening.