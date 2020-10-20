Croatia consumer prices steady in September

Croatiaʼs consumer prices remained stable in September, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) showed last week.
The consumer price index remained unchanged year-on-year in September, following a 0.1% decrease in August. Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 5.0% annually in September and miscellaneous goods and services increased 1.5%.
Prices for recreation and culture rose 1.9% and those of communication increased 1.6%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.8% in September, after a 0.1% decline in the prior month.