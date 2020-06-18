Croatia consumer prices fall in May

BBJ

Consumer prices in Croatia decreased by 0.6% year-on-year in May, after falling by 0.2% in April, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) says.

Photo by Dziewul/Shutterstock.com

The biggest annual decrease in the consumer price index in May was recorded in the transport segment, by 10.2%, while on a monthly comparison basis the index fell 6.5%.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by an annual 2.5% in May. Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel prices, meanwhile, fell 1.9%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices were up 0.1%, after falling 0.2% in the prior month, Crostat said on June 16.