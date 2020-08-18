Croatia consumer prices fall for fourth month

Regional Today

Croatia’s consumer prices fell for the fourth month in a row in July, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) showed on Monday.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

The consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.3% year-on-year in July, following a 0.2% decrease in June.

Transportation costs declined 5.1% annually in July.

Prices for clothing and footwear decreased 2.1% and those of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels fell 1.7%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.5% in July, after a 0.1% rise in the prior month.