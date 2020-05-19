Croatia consumer prices drop in April

BBJ

Croatia’s consumer prices dropped for the first time in three-and-a-half years in April, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) show.

Photo by Wright Studio/Shutterstock

The consumer price index fell 0.2% year-on-year in April, after a 0.6% increase in March. This was the first decrease since November 2016.

Transportation costs declined 9.5% annually in April. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels fell 1.5% and those in recreation and culture decreased 1.0%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2% in April, reversing a 0.2% rise in the prior month, Crostat said on May 15.