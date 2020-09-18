Your cart

Croatia consumer prices decline slows in August

 BBJ
 Friday, September 18, 2020, 12:30

Croatia’s consumer prices fell at a softer pace in August, the latest figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) show. The consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.1% year-on-year in August, following a 0.3% decrease in July. 

Image by Myvector / Shutterstock.com

Transportation costs declined 5.2% annually in August. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels fell 1.7% and those of education declined 0.7%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1% in August, after a 0.5% decline in the prior month, Crostat said on September 16.

 

 

