Croatia consumer price decline eases in June

Regional Today

Croatia’s consumer prices fell for the third straight month in June, but at a softer pace, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) show.

Photo by Dziewul/Shutterstock.com

The consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.2% year-on-year in June, following a 0.6% decrease in May. Transportation costs declined 6.2% annually in June.

Prices for clothing and footwear decreased 2.1% and those of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels fell 1.6%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1% in June, same as in the prior month, Crostat said on July 16.