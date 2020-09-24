Croatia construction output growth slows in July

remember me
Croatia’s construction output grew 4.6% year-on-year in July, following an 8.5% annual increase in the previous month, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) says, citing preliminary working-day adjusted data.
Building activity advanced 5.3%, slowing from a 9% jump in June, and civil engineering works went up 3.6%, after an 8% gain in the previous month.
On a seasonally- and working day-adjusted monthly comparison basis, construction output fell 1.9% in July, after adding 10.9% in June, Crostat said on September 22.
