Croatia construction output growth slows in July

BBJ

Croatia’s construction output grew 4.6% year-on-year in July, following an 8.5% annual increase in the previous month, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) says, citing preliminary working-day adjusted data.

Construction of a new hospital building in the Croatian city of Rijeka, Croatia, September 4, 2020. Photo by Happy window / Shutterstock.com

Building activity advanced 5.3%, slowing from a 9% jump in June, and civil engineering works went up 3.6%, after an 8% gain in the previous month.

On a seasonally- and working day-adjusted monthly comparison basis, construction output fell 1.9% in July, after adding 10.9% in June, Crostat said on September 22.