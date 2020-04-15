Croatia budget revenues decline in Apr

Croatia’s Finance Minister Zdravko Marić has said budget revenues in the first 10 days of April were one-third of those at the same time last year and reiterated that, at first, Croatia would tap the domestic market to finance aid and deal with the fallout of the COVID-19 crisis.

Croatia’s Finance Minister Zdravko Marić. Photo by Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

Speaking on the public broadcaster HTV on April 10, Marić said the implementation of the measures was good and that 95,000 employers had applied for aid for more thn 550,000 workers.

He also mentioned moratoriums on loans, programs for exporters and new credit lines totaling EUR 1.8 billion.

Speaking later on RTL television, Marić said bilateral arrangements worth HRK 6 billion had been signed with six domestic banks with an average interest of a little over 1%.

Asked how much the crisis would cost, Marić reiterated that, according to projections, the next three months would cost the state budget about HRK 45 billion (EUR 5.93 billion), just to ensure the functioning of the state and the economic measures, the Croatian News Agency (HINA) reported.