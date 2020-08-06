Croatia April gross foreign debt up month-on-month

remember me
Croatiaʼs gross foreign debt rose 1.8% month-on-month in April, reaching EUR 41.2 billion, preliminary central bank figures show.
The same month last year, the gross foreign debt was EUR 44.2 billion.
The foreign exchange (FX) reserves held by Croatiaʼs central bank rose 10.3% month-on-month in June, reaching EUR 16.94 billion, preliminary data by the central bank shows.
At the end of June 2019, the FX reserves totaled EUR 19.5 billion.
