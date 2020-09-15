Crisis leaves Czechs more satisfied with working positions, study

The percentage of Czechs who say they are satisfied by their jobs has increased since the coronavirus crisis in March began, a new survey suggests, according to Czech Radio.
Three-quarters of respondents in a study carried out in the summer by Grafton Recruitment said they were content in their employment, a rise of 3% on a similar survey conducted last year.
This increase has been attributed to increased uncertainty on the labor market, as employees report feeling less frustrated by a lack of opportunities for career growth or their pay level. They are also less inclined to seek a change in the context of the crisis, Czech Radio says.