COVID-19 infections hit new records in Central Europe

BBJ

the number of coronavirus pandemic cases reached new records in some countries in Central Europe. Slovakia on Saturday reported a spike of 226 cases of the new coronavirus, the biggest one-day rise in the since the start of the pandemic. The jump comes as neighbors in the region have also seen record rises in virus cases after the summer holidays and as students return to school.

Photo by Shutterstock / Sercan Erturk

Also on Saturday, the Czech Republic recorded 798 new cases, its biggest daily rise so far, while Hungary reported a record 510 new cases.

As of Sunday evening, the Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europea (CESEE) region had 380,423 registered cases of COVID-19 (excluding Kosovo, for which there has been no fresh data since August 25), compared to 361,936 a week ago; 12,047 people have died (up from 11,800). On the more positive side, 248,413 people have recovered (vs. 225,027).

Romania has the most cases in CESEE, with the number of infected people reaching 95,014 (up from 86,785 a week earlier), of which 3,893 have died, (vs. 3,578 a week ago).

Poland has 70,824 cases with 2,120 fatalities (vs. 66,870/2,033) followed by: Moldova 39,473/1,063 (vs. 36,404/990); Serbia 31,849/723 (vs. 31,365/711); the Czech Republic 27,752/431 (vs. 24,094/421); Bosnia and Herzegovina 21,439/651 (vs. 19,793/598); Bulgaria 17,050/671 (vs. 16,164/605); North Macedonia 14,998/614 (vs. 14,330/600); Croatia 11,964/198 (vs. 10,123/184); Greece 11,386/280 (vs. 9,977/260); Albania 10,102/312 (vs. 9,279/275); Hungary 8,387/627 (vs. 5,961/614); Montenegro 5,422/107 (vs. 4,727/93); Slovakia 4,614/37 (vs. 3,876/33); Slovenia 3,165/135 (vs. 2,865/133);Lithuania 3,040/86 (vs. 2,874/86); Estonia 2,516/64 (vs. 2,373/64) and Latvia 1,428/35 (vs. 1,393/34).

The coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory infection was first detected in China in late 2019. Worldwide, there are now close to 27 million confirmed cases in 188 countries. More than 880,000 people have lost their lives. The United States, Brazil and India reported the most infected people, over 14 million.

(Sources: ECDC, Worldometers.info, Johns Hopkins University)