Coronavirus update for the region of Central, East and Southeast Europe

BBJ

While the number of people, infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has risen globally, in Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe, the number of new cases slows week after week. As of Sunday evening, the region has reported 92,073 cases, 7,173 more than a week ago, while the number of people who have died as a result of the virus increased by 308 to 4,466.

Graphic by SergeyBitos/Shutterstock.com

Poland has the most cases with 21,326 (up from 18,529 a week ago) registered infected people and 996 (925) fatalities, followed by Romania; 18,070/1,185 (up from 16,871/1,104) and Serbia 11,159/238 (10,610/230).

According to latest data, the number of cases elsewhere in CESEE was: the Czech Republic 8,932/315 (8,460/298); Moldova 7,093/235 (6,060/211); Hungary 3,741/486 (3,509/451); Greece 2,878/171 (2,834/163); Bulgaria 2,427/130 (2,211/108); Bosnia and Herzegovina 2,401/144 (2,290/133); Croatia 2,244/99 (2,226/95); North Macedonia 1,978/113 (1,792/101); Estonia 1,823/64 (1,774/63); Lithuania 1,623/63 (1,541/56); Slovakia 1,509/28 (1,494/28); Slovenia 1,468/107 (1,466/104); Latvia 1,047/22 (1,008/19); Kosovo 1,032/29 (955/29); Albania 998/32 (946/31); and Montenegro 324/9 (324/9).

Globally, the number of people infected by the virus had reached 5,453,784 on Monday evening, 667,219 cases more than a week earlier. At least 345,886 people had died, according to the data from Johns Hopkins University.