Coronavirus update for the region of Central, East and Southeast Europe

As of Sunday evening, 56,257 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic had been reported in the Central and Eastern and Southeastern European (CESEE) region (up by 6,269 cases compared to a week ago) and 2,476 people had died.

Photo by Kzenon / Shutterstock.com

Official data showed Poland has the most cases with 11,617 registered infected persons and 535 fatalities, followed by Romania (11,036/608) and the Czech Republic (7,352/219).

Serbia has 6,630 cases and 125 people have died, followed by Moldova (3,304/96) Greece (2,506/134), Hungary (2,500/272), Croatia (2,030/55), Estonia (1,643/49), Bosnia and Herzegovina (1,516/59), Lithuania (1,438/41), Slovenia (1,396/82), North Macedonia (1386/61), Slovakia (1,379/18), Bulgaria (1,300/56), Latvia (812/12) Albania (726/28), Kosovo (669/19) and Montenegro (321/7).

As the pace at which the novel coronavirus continues to spread slackens, more countries in the region have announced plans for easing lockdown measures.

In Poland, parks and forests reopened last Monday, but the government’s plans to extend the closing of nursery schools, kindergartens, and schools until May 3.

The first wave of the loosening of measures in the Czech Republic started on April 20, with craftsmen’s shops and farmers markets opened again, under strict hygienic conditions. Prague’s Municipal Court cancelled a number of restrictive measures limiting movement and closing retail businesses on April 23 after they were deemed illegal. Other measures will slowly be phased out in the coming weeks.

Relaxing Restrictions

The government in Slovakia also announced a plan for relaxing some of its COVID-19 related restrictions. The first phase – of four, which are planned to be introduced in two-week intervals – began on April 22 with the opening of small businesses under 300 square meters in size, open-air markets and car dealerships. The date for the next phase will be dependent on the situation.

After the expected peak in coronavirus cases on May 3, “the first phase” of measures will end, said Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Friday, as the country gradually prepares for its pandemic’s plateau.

In the meantime, following on from his recent announcement, passengers using the Budapest City Transport (BKV) network must wear a face mask or a covering scarf or bandana, city Mayor Gergely Karácsony has extended the ruling to include shops, markets, malls and taxis. Both regulations cames into effect from today.

Globally, the number of coronavirus infected people has increased to 2,980,053, latest data showed yesterday at 11 a.m. At least 206,639 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

(Sources: Johns Hopkins University, Euractiv)