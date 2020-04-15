Coronavirus update for the region of Central, East and Southeast Europe

As of Monday evening, 38,775 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic had been reported in the CESE region and 1,305 people have died.

Poland reported the most cases with 6,934 registered infected person and 245 fatalities, followed by Romania (6,633/318) and the Czech Republic (5,991/139).

Serbia has 3,630 cases and 80 people have died, followed by Greece (2,145/99), Moldova (1,712/35), Croatia (1,650/25), Hungary (1,458/109), Estonia (1,332/27), Slovenia (1,212/55), Lithuania (1,062/24), Bosnia and Herzegovina (1,030/39), North Macedonia (854/38), Slovakia (769/2), Bulgaria (685/32), Latvia (655/5) Albania (467/23), Kosovo (283/7) and Montenegro (273/3).

Many of these countries have now extended their state of emergency, including Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Serbia and Slovakia. Other governments, like that of Hungary, have ordered extended lockdowns for weeks.

Schools and universities have been shuttered, public gatherings have been limited and shops has been closed with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies, drugstores and petrol stations. Governments are continuing to work to pour money into the national economies.

Globally, the number of coronavirus infected people has increased by a third to 1,871073 from a week ago, according to latest data as of Monday evening. At least 116,098 people have died, almost doubling from a week ago. Spain remains on the top of the European list of infected people with 169,496 confirmed cases and 17,489 deaths, followed by Italy (156,363/19,899).

(Sources: Johns Hopkins University, Euronews, Reuters)