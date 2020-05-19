Coronavirus update for the Central, East and Southeast Europe region

BBJ

New cases of COVID-19 seem to have slowed in most countries in the Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe (CESEE) region, with governments deciding to ease restrictions gradually, week to week.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

As of Sunday evening, 84,900 cases had been reported in CESEE, up by 7,462 compared to a week ago, and the number of people who have died increased by 477 to 4,158.

Poland has reported the most cases with 18,529 registered infected persons and 925 fatalities, followed by Romania (16,871/1,104) and Serbia (10,610/230).

According to Sunday eveningʼs data, the number of cases in the remaining states stood at: the Czech Republic; 8,460/298, Moldova; 6,060/211, Hungary; 3,509/451, Greece; 2,834/163, Bosnia and Herzegovina; 2,290/133, Croatia; 2,226/95, Bulgaria; 2,211/108, North Macedonia; 1,792/101, Estonia; 1,774/63, Lithuania; 1,541/56, Slovakia; 1,494/28, Slovenia; 1,466/104, Latvia; 1,008/19, Kosovo; 955/29, Albania; 946/31 and Montenegro; 324/9.

Globally, the number of people infected by the virus had reached 4,769,177 on Monday evening, which is 610,000 more than a week earlier. At least 316,898 people have died, up by 33,000 in a week. (Data by Johns Hopkins University showed that the number of the new cases was increasing by 8,000-10,000 hourly.)