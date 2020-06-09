Coronavirus update for Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe

BBJ

The number of people infected by the coronavirus pandemic has slowed further in Europe and in the Central and East and Southeast Europe (CESEE) region in the last six days, while new cases caused by the COVID-19 increased further globally, especially in India and Brazil and the United States.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The number of infected persons in the CESEE region reached 106,262 as of Sunday evening, up from 98,173 as of the previous Monday evening. Some countries in the region, however, had not reported any new cases in the last 24 hours up to Sunday evening, including Bulgaria, Bosnia, Croatia, Slovakia and Montenegro.

Poland still had the most cases as of Sunday evening, with 26,561 infected people (up from 24,165 a week ago) and 1,157 fatalities (compared to 1,074 six days ago), followed by Romania at 20,479/1,326 (up from 18,398/1,276) and Serbia with 11,823/249 (from 11,430/244).

The number of cases increased in Moldova to 9,700 with 341 deaths (8,360/305), followed by the Czech Republic 9,609/327 (9,286/321); Hungary 4,008/541 (from 3,892/527); North Macedonia 3,025/153 (2,315/140); Greece 2,997/180 (2,918/179); Bulgaria 2,711/160 (from 2,519/140); Bosnia and Herzegovina 2,606/159 (from 2,401/144); Croatia 2,247/104 (from 2,246/103); Estonia 1,969/69 (from 1,860/68); Lithuania 1,714/71 (from 1,678/70); Slovakia 1,528/28 (from 1,522/28); Slovenia 1,485/109 (from 1,473/109); Albania 1,246/34 (from 1,143/33); Latvia 1,088/25 (from 1,066/24); Kosovo 1,142/30 (from 1,064/30); and Montenegro 324/9 (from 324/9).

Globally, the number of people infected by the virus had reached 7,o49,649 on Monday evening, June 8, with 409,886 deaths, according to data from John Hopkins University, up from 373,032 on Monday week. Reports indicate that globally around 3,442,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.