Coronavirus update for Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe

While the number of people infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has risen faster globally in the last week, led by the United States, Brazil and Russia, the number of new cases Central and East and Southeast Europe (CESEE) slowed further.

Photo by Corona Borealis Studio/Shutterstock.com

As of Monday evening, the region reported 98,173 cases, up by 6,110 from last Sunday. Meantime, 4,834 people have died (up from 4,466), but 60,543 people have recovered in total (although there is no recovery data for Kosovo).

Poland has the most cases in the region with 24,165 (up from 21,326 a week ago) registered infected persons and 1,074 (996) fatalities, followed by Romania; 18,398/1,276 (from 18,070/1,185) and Serbia 11,430/244 (from 11,159/238).

Elsewhere in the region number of cases was: in the Czech Republic 9,286/321 (from 8,932/315); Moldova 8,360/305 (from 7,093/235); Hungary 3,892/527 (from 3,741/486); Greece 2,918/179 (from 2,878/171); Bosnia and Herzegovina 2,524/154 (from 2,401/144); Bulgaria 2,519/140 (from 2,427/130); North Macedonia 2,315/140 (from 1,978/113); Croatia 2,246/103 (from 2,244/99); Estonia 1,860/68 (from 1,823/64); Lithuania 1,678/70 (from 1,623/63); Slovakia 1,522/28 (from 1,509/28); Slovenia 1,473/109 (from 1,468/107); Albania 1,143/33 (from 998/32); Latvia1,066/24 (from 1,047/22); Kosovo 1,064/30 (from 1,032/29); and Montenegro 324/9 (from 324/9).

Globally, the number of people infected by the virus had reached 6,270,758 on Tuesday morning, more than 863,410 cases up from a week earlier. At least 375,632 people have died, with 188 countries and regions affected, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.