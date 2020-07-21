Coronavirus surges further globally including CESEE region

Regional Today

Photo by Savanevich Viktar/Shutterstock.com

Some countries in the Central and Eastern and Southeast European (CESEE) region are facing growing numbers of coronavirus infection, and in Austria, which was one of the first countries to ease its lockdown in mid-April, face mask will be made mandatory again due to the renewed outbreak, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told a local newspaper Österreich on Sunday.

According to latest data, the number of coronavirus infected people in CESEE had reached 193,297 as of Sunday evening, 19,831 more compared to a week ago. Of those, 7,646 have died (vs 7,153) and 120,596 recovered (up from 110,709).

Poland has the most cases in the region with 40,104 infected persons (up from 37,891 a week ago) and 1,624 fatalities (vs 1,571), followed by Romania 37,458/2,026 (vs 32,575/1,884) and Moldova 20,980/684 (vs 19,382/642).

Serbia has reported 20,894 cases, while 472 people have died (vs 18,360/393 a week ago); followed by the Czech Republic 13,902/359 (vs 13,148/352); North Macedonia 9,153/422 (vs 8,111/382); Bulgaria 8,638/299 (vs 7,175/267); Bosnia and Herzegovina 8,340/249 (vs 6,877/221); Kosovo 5,735/135 (vs 4,715/101); Croatia 4,345/120 (vs 3,722/119); Hungary 4,333/599 (vs 4,234/595); Albania 4,090/112 (vs 3,454/93); Greece 4,007/194 (vs 3,803/193); Montenegro 2,188/32 (vs 1,221/23); Estonia 2,021/69 (vs 2,014/69); Slovakia 1,979/28 (vs 1,901/28); Slovenia 1,946/112 (vs 1,841/111); Lithuania 1,932/80 (vs 1,869/79); and Latvia 1,192/31 (vs 1,173/30).

As of Sunday evening, the coronavirus pandemic has infected more around than 14.5 million people and killed more than 600,000 according to the widely-used Johns Hopkins University database. The number of new cases rose by almost 260,000 in 24 hours - the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began - the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday.

In the vast majority of countries where data is available, death rates are notably higher among men. In Europe, Sweden, Portugal and Bulgaria have some of the highest rates of new COVID-19 infections, the latest data shows.

(Sources: BBC, Worldometers.info, Johns Hopkins University)