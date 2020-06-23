Coronavirus cases rose further globally

BBJ

As Central, Eastern and Southeastern European (CESEE) countries continue to reopen their economies and to ease restrictions to tackle the coronavirus pandemic COVID-19, some countries in the region have reported growing number of new infections in recent days.

Graphic by ra2 studio/Shutterstock.com

The Czech Republic reported its biggest one-day jump in new coronavirus cases in two months on June 19: the number of new cases the day before was 118, the country’s Health Ministry said, the largest daily rise since April 21. The Central European country has been relaxing lockdown rules since May, with more planned from yesterday.

Romania, which had seen a decline in the first week of June, the number of new cases was more than 300 daily last week. Croatia experienced a fourth successive day of new coronavirus infections on Saturday, though the 18 reported represented a leveling off from Friday.

The authorities invoked new restrictions anyway. The government prohibited visits to retirement homes in Zagreb County, Zagreb itself, Osijek and Split-Dalmatia County. Visits to hospital patients are also prohibited in the same areas.

The most recent update from the national information system in Bulgaria showed that the number of new confirmed cases had increased by 132 on Saturday, the largest increase in a single day.

In the West European region, the coronavirus reproduction rate in Germany jumped to 2.88 on Sunday, up from 1.79 a day earlier, taking the so-called "R-rate" above the level needed to contain it over the longer term, the Robert Koch Institute for public health said.

Officials in North Rhine Westphalia forced 6,500 employees and their families to go into quarantine after more than 1,000 staff at German meat processing firm Toennies tested positive for coronavirus.

As of Sunday evening, the number of infected persons in the CESEE region had reached 127,265 up by 11,004 from a week ago. Of those, 5,810 people have died and 81,648 recovered, data from Worldometers.info shows.

Poland has the most cases with 31,931 infected person (up from 29,392 a week ago) and 1,356 fatalities (from 1,247), followed by Romania at 24,045/1,512 (up from 21,999/1,410).

The number of cases in Moldova increased to 14,200 with 473 deaths (from 11,740/406), followed by Serbia at 12,894/261 (from 12,310/254) and Czech Republic 10,463/337, (from 9,999/329).

The other figures for the region from Sunday were: North Macedonia 5,106/238 (from 4,057/188); Hungary 4,094/570 (from 4,069/562); Bulgaria 3,872/199 (from 3,266/172); Bosnia and Herzegovina 3,273/169 (from 2,893/163); Greece 3,266/190 (from 3,121/183); Croatia 2,317/107 (from 2,252/107); Estonia 1,981/69 (from 1,973/69); Albania 1,962/44 (from 1,521/36); Lithuania 1,798/76 (from 1,768/75); Slovakia 1,587/28 (from 1,548/28); Slovenia 1,520/109 (from 1,495/109); Kosovo 1,486/33 (from 1,437/32); Latvia 1,111/30 (from 1,097/28); and Montenegro 359/9 (from 324/9).

Globally the number of people infected by the COVID-19 virus had increased to 8,979,539 as of Monday afternoon, with 468,724 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University. According to the WHO, the worst affected area is the Americas, with 4,370,519 confirmed, followed by Europe with 2,527,618.