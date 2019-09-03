Contract for regional gas pipeline to be signed this week

BBJ

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said on Sunday (September 1) that a contract for a gas pipeline running from Turkey through Bulgaria to Serbia, and then on to Hungary and Austria, is expected to be signed on September 5, local news site Novinite.com reported.

Speaking at the 12th Summer University of the GERB youth organization, Borisov added that he is currently working on this very important energy project that will ensure diversification of supplies.

The PM also commented on the countryʼs Belene Nuclear Power Plant project, saying that many countries are interested, and there are many proposals.

Sofia revived the Belene project last year after Bulgariaʼs Parliament said investors should be sought to help the state make use of the two reactors, for which it paid more than EUR 620 million in compensation to Russia’s Rosatom after scrapping the original project in 2012.

Thirteen applications have been submitted for participation in the Belene project, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said on August 20.