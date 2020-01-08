Work has begun to build a gas link between Lithuania and Poland in an effort to connect the transmission systems of the Baltic states with the rest of the European Union, reports daily Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, as cited by the Polish Radio.

The 508 km (316 mile) pipeline is expected to help integrate the gas markets of the Baltic states into the single EU market, the daily said.

The EUR 500 million investment project was sealed at the end of December between Lithuania’s state-owned gas transport company Amber Grid and gas pipeline contractor Alvora. Amber Grid is carrying out the project together with Polish gas transmission operator Gaz-System.

Construction was originally due to start in October, but the results of the tender were contested by one of the participants, Rzeczpospolita said.

The EU has granted the project co-financing of up to EUR 295.4 mln. The gas link is expected to begin operating by the end of 2021, Rzeczpospolita added.