Clarke Energy buys Romania’s TEB Energy Business

BBJ

U.K.-based multinational company Clarke Energy, which specializes in the engineering, installation and the maintenance of gas engine-based power plants, has acquired Romanian energy service company TEB Energy and its Greek subsidiary Genelco Power Systems, the company says.

The deal, the value of which was not disclosed, includes an installed gas engine fleet in Romania and Greece of more than 200 megawatt (MW) in the field, Clarke Energy said in a press release.

As with Clarke Energy’s core business, TEB and Genelco focus on delivering quality gas engine installations backed by reliable after sales support. Clarke Energy’s strengths in the fields of application engineering, project management and after sales service support will boost the offerings to TEB and Genelco customers in Romania and Greece, the company said.

TEB Energy Business is a distributor and provider of co-generation services and engines headquartered in Romania, and also offers energy efficiency projects to a wide range of customers in industrial and biogas fields.